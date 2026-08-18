The most dangerous route in the world! A ship was hit by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz

The British Maritime Trade Operations Organization (UKMTO) announced that it had received a report today of a strike by an unidentified projectile on a vessel leaving the Strait of Hormuz towards the Gulf of Oman, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Damage was caused to the engine room, and the crew was also injured. The sailors were assisted by the Omani coast guard.

No adverse environmental effects have been reported so far.

At this stage, it is not known who fired the projectile, nor is it mentioned under whose flag the ship was sailing.

The incident is in the context of a noticeably disrupted rhythm of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with the number of ships passing through daily still in single digits, given that before the war began with the US-Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28 this year, the flow was over 130 vessels per day, according to Reuters.