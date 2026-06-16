Russia: Putin not invited to G7 summit, Zelensky to come to Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not received an official invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the G7 summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

“There are currently no official channels of communication between Kiev and Moscow“, Peskov said, echoing Putin's statement that Zelensky could come to Moscow for talks.

The Kremlin statement added that no dates had yet been set for the visit to Moscow by President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner for peace talks on the Ukraine issue.

Peskov hinted to reporters that the two could fly to Moscow after the signing of the the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities between the United States and Iran.

Earlier, Zelensky said he had offered to meet with the Russian president during the G7 summit in France, but Putin refused.