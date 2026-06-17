The G7 countries have reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

This was stated in a joint statement on geopolitical issues by the participants of the summit in France.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions“, the document says.

On June 14, North Korea's Foreign Ministry issued a statement emphasizing that “the issue of the country's denuclearization has been finally and irrevocably closed“. The Foreign Ministry also stressed that the country's status as a nuclear power is irreversible.

The Group of Seven countries support the peaceful resolution of disputes in the Taiwan Strait and oppose unilateral attempts to change the status quo.

“We emphasize the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region based on the rule of law. We reaffirm our opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, especially through the use of force or coercion, in the East China Sea, the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait,“ the joint document said.

It noted that all disagreements “should be resolved peacefully and through dialogue“.