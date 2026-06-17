US kills another suspected drug trafficker in Pacific

The US military has carried out another strike on a vessel allegedly belonging to drug traffickers.

The attack took place in the Eastern Pacific, the US Southern Command said.

“Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was traveling on known drug smuggling routes in the Eastern Pacific and was being used for drug trafficking“, the command said in a statement.

One person was reportedly killed and two survived. The Southern Command has notified the Coast Guard to “activate search and rescue operations“.

In late May, The New York Times reported that since the beginning of the US attacks in the fall of 2025, more than 200 people have been killed in US military strikes on boats allegedly used by drug traffickers.

According to The Intercept, the US military may have also killed victims of human trafficking during a 2025 strike on a vessel in the Caribbean.