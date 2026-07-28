The first reactor of the Romanian Cerna Voda nuclear power plant was shut down due to low Danube levels

The first reactor of the Romanian Cerna Voda nuclear power plant has been shut down due to drought and low water levels in the Danube, the company Nuclearelectrica reported, warning that if the situation worsens, the second reactor could also be shut down, BTA reported.

“These measures are of a preventive nature and aim to guarantee nuclear safety and the reliability of the installations“, the quoted source stated.

The first reactor will be reconnected to the National Energy System once operating conditions allow for the resumption of activity. The company will announce the restart time.

Last night, the outgoing Prime Minister Ilie Bolozhan, who is also the interim Minister of Energy, convened an emergency meeting at the headquarters of the National Energy Dispatcher to assess the situation in the National Energy System. According to the ministry, the flow of the Danube River has dropped to approximately 1,630 cubic meters per second and the decision to shut down the First Reactor of the Romanian NPP Cerna Voda was taken to protect the three cooling pumps.

“This measure is a precautionary measure and necessary to protect the equipment related to the three cooling pumps. A possible failure of one of the pumps would lead to complex repair activities that would last several months - potentially up to a year“, the Ministry of Energy explained.

For the current week, authorities are forecasting peak consumption of around 7,300 MW, while local production will vary between 4,000 and 4,300 MW. The shortage will be covered by electricity imports. However, the Ministry of Energy assures that there is no risk to the supply of consumers and that prices for the population will not change, as households have concluded contracts with fixed prices for the year.