Moscow Speaks: Ukrainian Attack on Iranian Ship in Caspian Sea Will Be Considered an Attack on Iran Itself

The Ukrainian attack on an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea will be considered an attack on Iran itself and shows how important it is to eliminate the “threat from Kiev”, the Kremlin said today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the Ukrainian attack, indicating that one sailor was killed and another was injured in the explosion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev had struck a vessel used to deliver military cargo with the participation of Iran.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov today accused Ukraine of expanding the geographical scale of “terrorist attacks”.

He accused Kiev of the blowing up of the German Nord Stream gas pipeline - something Kiev denies - and for harming Kazakhstan's interests with attacks on the pipeline infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

"This threat must be neutralized and definitely destroyed," Peskov said.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesman added that the Russian government was monitoring the situation with e-commerce giant Wildberries, following Ukrainian drone attacks on its warehouses in the country, but no decisions had yet been made on intervention.

Asked whether the government was considering providing state aid to Wildberries, and its sellers who suffered losses as a result of the attacks, Peskov congratulated the company for its response.

“You know, this company took a rather unprecedented step to announce its decision to provide assistance to sellers and those whose goods are in warehouses, although - strictly speaking - the company had no such obligation. This, of course, deserves the highest praise“, Peskov told reporters.

“As for assistance to the company, in general “this situation“ is, of course, being monitored by the government. Discussions are underway, but “concrete decisions“ on this issue” have not yet been made,” he said.