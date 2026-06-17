Hillary Clinton: Joe Biden made a terrible mistake by running for president again

Joe Biden's decision to run for re-election as US president in 2024 was a serious mistake, former Secretary of State (2009-2013) Hillary Clinton said in an interview with David Remnick of The New Yorker.

“He made a terrible mistake for himself, for his legacy and for the country“, Clinton said.

She believes the Democratic Party could have defeated Republican Donald Trump in the election if Biden had immediately withdrawn from the race and handed over the leadership to a new generation of politicians. Clinton noted that in such a scenario, Democrats would have the opportunity to hold a full-fledged intra-party contest for the nomination.

In 2024, amid concerns about the president's age and health, a number of Democrats called for him to withdraw from the campaign. On July 21, Biden withdrew from his reelection bid. Instead, he pledged to focus on serving as president for the rest of his term and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for the White House.