G7 leaders say they will increase pressure on Putin

The leaders of the G7 countries said they were united in their support for Ukraine, including for its territorial integrity, and agreed to increase pressure on the Russian military economy, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

“In this regard, we will strengthen our sanctions (against Russia), including those targeting the oil and gas sector“, the leaders said in a joint statement.

Also during the summit in the French city of Evian, they welcomed the agreement between the United States and Iran and said they were ready to assist in its implementation.

The statement also said they would make efforts to diversify energy supply routes, to reduce dependence on Strait of Hormuz and to increase energy supplies.

Today, G7 leaders also said they would step up investigations aimed at freezing and confiscating assets, including virtual assets, in an effort to crack down on organized crime networks.

“We commit to disrupting the economic infrastructure that supports these illicit activities by stepping up financial investigations to trace, freeze, seize and confiscate related proceeds and assets, including virtual assets,“ they said in a statement.

They said a network of ports would be established to combat drug trafficking and that relevant ministers would be tasked with developing an action plan by November 2026 to counter the infiltration of drug trafficking networks and organized crime groups into public and private institutions.