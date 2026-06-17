Trump urged Putin to make a deal to end the war

Iran and the G-7 meeting are leading topics in the Western press, BTA reported.

Great Britain

The US will lift all sanctions against Iran, it is clear from newly emerged details of the deal between Washington and Tehran to end the war in the Middle East, writes the "Times" newspaper.

The British publication also draws attention to the information that has emerged about the possible resumption of US sanctions against Russian oil, after it was reported that US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held constructive talks.

Trump's close associates raise questions in connection with the Iran deal, writes the "Daily Telegraph" newspaper.

High-ranking allies of the American leader express doubts that Tehran will meet the requirements on nuclear weapons and enriched uranium.

Iran will be able to immediately resume oil sales under the deal with Trump, the British publication also writes. Sanctions will be lifted when the memorandum of understanding is signed in Switzerland on Friday.

"Daily Telegraph" also dwells on Trump's statement that without him there will be no Israel. The US leader's comments, made at the G7 summit in France, deepen the rift with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that has arisen since the announcement of the peace deal with Tehran.

Trump called on Putin to make a deal to end the war during his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7, the Independent reports.

Zelensky said there was agreement among G7 leaders that Putin was not winning the war against Ukraine.

The G7 leaders were in high spirits after yesterday's talks, after Donald Trump said his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky had been "very good" and after his call for Russia to make peace with Ukraine, the "Independent" points out.

USA

Iran is returning to nuclear talks, no longer afraid of America, writes the "Wall Street Journal".

Tehran has learned that it can survive the worst that Washington is capable of inflicting on it. However, it still needs the lifting of sanctions to prevent economic catastrophe.

After more than three months of bombing and blockades, the US and Iran are back to square one, preparing for the looming difficult negotiations to limit Tehran's nuclear ambitions. This time, the Iranians will come to the table armed with a valuable knowledge: that they can survive the worst the Americans can throw at them.

After the bitter divisions of the past, European leaders are being kind to Trump, writes the "New York Times". The peace framework for Iran and the hope of cooperation with Ukraine softened the tone of the G-7 meeting in France, the American publication notes.

France

At the G-7 meeting, Donald Trump, inspired by the agreement with Iran, gave indications that he is again interested in Ukraine, writes the "Monde".

Europeans, who want the United States to re-engage in the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, supported the enthusiasm of the American president for his agreement with Tehran, the French publication notes.