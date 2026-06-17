Putin gathers ASEAN leaders in Kazan

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Kazan to participate in the Russia-ASEAN summit, which is being held from June 17 to 19 and is dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the Russian Federation and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Focus reports.

According to information from the Russian agency TASS, the forum's program includes bilateral high-level meetings, an official reception for the heads of delegations, a plenary session, a working breakfast and the signing of four final documents, including the Kazan Declaration.

Russian President's Assistant for International Affairs Yury Ushakov said that the first day is devoted to bilateral talks and official ceremonies that will prepare the main discussions at the leadership level.

The main part of the meeting will be held on June 18 at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center, where Putin will meet with the heads of delegations from ASEAN member countries. The same complex also hosted the BRICS summit earlier.

The talks are expected to focus on:

economic cooperation between Russia and Southeast Asian countries;

trade and investment;

transport and energy connectivity;

regional security;

development of a multipolar international order.

The meeting comes at a time when Moscow is actively seeking to expand its political and economic ties with Asian countries amid ongoing tensions with Western countries.