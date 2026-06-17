Crimea restricts nighttime movement of mopeds and motorcycles due to drone fears

The authorities in the Russian-annexed Crimea are introducing a temporary ban on the movement of mopeds, scooters, ATVs and motorcycles during the night hours, the reason being that the noise from their engines can be confused with that of drones and make it difficult for air defense systems to work, News.bg reports.

The restriction begins to apply from Wednesday and will be valid daily between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., announced the Moscow-appointed head of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov. According to him, the measure aims to better protect military and strategic facilities.

Aksenov's adviser Oleg Kryuchkov said on Telegram that the noise from these vehicles could hinder the work of defense systems, as their engines resemble the sound of drones. He added that "the enemy recruits your children for night walks."

The ban does not apply to cars and larger vehicles.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on Crimea, where the Russian Black Sea Fleet is based. The strikes reportedly targeted logistics and supply routes on the peninsula, contributing to fuel shortages at the start of the summer tourist season.

A 20-liter fuel cap per car at local gas stations remains in effect, Sevastopol Mayor Mikhail Razvozhaev said.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone strike has been reported to have temporarily shut down an oil refinery in Moscow. According to sources, this has deepened the damage to Russia's energy infrastructure and spread fuel problems to other regions of the country.

On Wednesday night, Russian air defense systems destroyed 10 drones aimed at Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said.

US President Donald Trump said that Russia should reach a peace agreement with Ukraine after a “very good” meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His statement was seen as a sign of cautious optimism among G7 leaders about the possibility of diplomatic progress.