US President Donald Trump said today that the US could resume strikes on Iran if the deal with Tehran does not satisfy him, reports the AP, quoted by Focus.

The US president explained that the memorandum of understanding agreed upon between Tehran and Washington is not a final agreement.

''This is a memorandum of understanding. And if I don't like it, we're going back to shooting at them, we're going to drop bombs on their heads. If I don't like it, if they don't behave properly, we're going back to dropping bombs directly on their heads'' Trump said on the sidelines of the G-7 summit.

On the evening of June 15, Trump announced the conclusion of a peace agreement with Iran. At the same time, the details of the finalized memorandum have not yet been made public. Its full text has not been seen by members of Congress or close allies.

Although confirmed details are scarce, the American media outlets Bloomberg and CNN, as well as the Saudi media outlet Al Arabiya English, claim to have obtained a leaked version of the text of the memorandum:

1. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, together with their allies in the current war, declare, upon signing this Memorandum of Understanding, an immediate and final cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, and undertake that they will henceforth take no hostile action against each other and will refrain from the threat or use of force against each other. The final agreement shall confirm the provisions of this Article and the remaining Articles.

2. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to refrain from interference in each other's internal affairs.

3. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to negotiate and reach a final agreement within a maximum period of 60 days, which may be extended by mutual consent.

4. Immediately upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, the United States shall lift the naval blockade and prevent any interference or obstruction against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and restore traffic within a maximum of 30 days to its full capacity; ship traffic will be proportional to the volume of traffic by the Islamic Republic of Iran before the war. The United States also undertakes to withdraw its forces from the surrounding areas within 30 days of the final agreement.

5. Upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately take steps to ensure that the movement of commercial vessels from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa is resumed within 30 days to the pre-war volume, taking into account the need to remove technical obstacles and neutralize mines by Iran.

6. The United States commits, together with its regional partners, to create a comprehensive plan, mutually agreed upon, for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while providing financing of at least $300 billion. The mechanism for implementing this plan, as part of the final agreement, will be formulated within 60 days.

7. The United States commits to lifting, on a schedule to be agreed as part of the final agreement, all types of sanctions currently imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran, including resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as well as all unilateral U.S. sanctions, both primary and secondary.

8. The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms that it will never produce nuclear weapons. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agree that the fate of enriched material and the fate of all other mutually agreed matters related to nuclear energy, including Iran's nuclear needs, will be adequately addressed in a final agreement. The final agreement will reaffirm the provisions of this Article.

9. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agree that until a final agreement is reached, they will maintain the status quo: Iran will maintain the status quo with respect to its nuclear program, and the United States will not impose new sanctions on Iran or increase its forces in the region.

10. The United States undertakes that, immediately upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding and until the date of lifting of sanctions, the United States Treasury Department will issue exemptions for the export of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products and their derivatives, and all related services, including banking, insurance, transportation, and the like.

11. The United States undertakes that, in light of the progress of negotiations towards a final agreement, frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be released and made fully available. Such funds, whether held in the principal account or transferred, will be used for any payment to the ultimate beneficiary designated by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran and will be fully available for use. The United States undertakes to issue all necessary permits and licenses on this basis.

12. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agree that an implementation mechanism will be established to monitor the successful implementation of and future commitment to the Final Agreement.

13. Following the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding and upon receipt of assurances regarding the commencement of implementation of Articles 4, 5, 10, and 11 of this Memorandum of Understanding and the continued implementation of these steps, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States will commence negotiations for a final agreement with respect to the remaining articles only.

14. The final agreement will be approved by a binding resolution of the United Nations Security Council.