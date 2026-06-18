Pakistan announced that the agreement to end the war in Iran "goes into effect immediately" after the two sides signed it, but nevertheless there will be an official signing ceremony tomorrow, the Associated Press reported.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif indicated that the leaders of the US and the Islamic Republic have signed the Memorandum of Understanding and expressed their support for him as a mediator.

In an article in Ex, he added that the agreements "go into effect immediately, and as a first step, Iran will immediately open the Strait of Hormuz, and the US will immediately lift the naval blockade".

Qatar will again host an official signing ceremony tomorrow in Switzerland. The Pakistani leader's statement in Aix came shortly after President Donald Trump announced he had signed the agreement during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles.