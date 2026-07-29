The Iranian news agency “Tasnim“, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has published a shocking video that incites those fighting for freedom to kill US First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump, who is the American leader's youngest child, writes “Parry Match“, BTA reported.

In the video, titled “How to Kill Melania“, a voiceover claims that the first lady “has a particular interest in the luxury department stores on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan“. It also lists several stores where she regularly shops. "These places could be suitable for operations carried out by freedom fighters from all over the world," the voice continues, before giving "advice" to her followers on how to recognize when Melania Trump is about to go shopping. Among the signs cited is the lack of public trash cans on street corners.

The video then claims that it would be easy to bribe staff at these stores to provide information about Melania Trump's visits, and that the clothes in the stores could be poisoned. It also states that "the nerve agent VX can be used to infect clothing," claiming that it can kill anyone who comes into contact with it within two to eighteen hours.

In a particularly chilling part of the video, it is alleged that Donald Trump's wife has her own security detail and that she maintains direct contact with certain hospitals. "Knowing the staff at these hospitals or working there may provide you with information about Melania's presence," the video says.

It also names at least three of Melania Trump's stylists, and ends with the threat: "This is just the beginning." Barron Trump, wait for us!“

In recent days, photos have also been circulating in Iran of protesters holding images of Melania, Barron and Ivanka Trump with their eyes closed and the words: “KILL“.

However, Iran's main target remains Donald Trump after the assassination of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the start of the war. Earlier this month, the president was even forced to replace his new “Air Force One“ with an older model to depart Turkey due to Iranian threats. He later told the “New York Post“that he “left instructions“ in case Iran managed to carry out such an attack. "If anything happens, they should be bombed like they've never seen before," he said.

Secret Service officials told Newsweek that they were aware of the content of the video and were investigating anything that could be perceived as a threat against the people the service protects.