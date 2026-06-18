Why is Singapore so clean

The Singapore Environmental Protection Agency certainly cannot be accused of inaction. According to a new report, in 2025 the agency took 13,600 actions against violators. In some places, 300 inspections were carried out, and 700 people were sentenced to community service.

Singapore is considered one of the cleanest cities in the world. But there are also constantly new efforts in this area. For example, 2024 was declared by the government as the "year of public hygiene". The focus then was on public toilets, for which the authorities allocated about 10 million Singapore dollars for renovations and cleaning (about 7 million euros).

"Keep Singapore clean"

According to political scientist Marco Bünte of the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, cleanliness is one of the most recognizable characteristics of the city. Compared to other cities in Southeast Asia, Singapore's administration, public transport, healthcare and education systems function excellently. The state is "extremely effective at maintaining public order”, says Bünte.

All this is directly related to the country's history. After independence in 1965, Singapore's political leadership created a new vision of what the state should look like - clean, efficient, productive. The "Keep Singapore Clean" campaign, which was launched in 1968, demonstrates this ambition. However, it is not just about the garbage on the streets, but also about people's behavior.

Modernization and national pride

According to Andreas Klein, who heads the "Konrad Adenauer" Foundation's office in Singapore, viewing this development solely in the context of government intervention is not enough. Although the government has created certain frameworks, many Singaporeans see it as completely normal, explains Bünte.

Historical documents preserved in the National Library of Singapore describe the "Keep Singapore Clean" campaign as part of a comprehensive modernization project. Along with waste management, sewage systems were expanded and public health laws were tightened. From the very beginning, cleanliness was considered a prerequisite for health, economic development and national pride. Over the years, the government has relied on the cooperation of schools, businesses, the media and civil society organizations. To ensure compliance with the rules, the authorities have always relied on training and social pressure, but also on prohibitions and punishments. The most famous example to this day is the ban on chewing gum.

Education and punishments

The extent of state intervention in everyday life is shown by the example of the so-called "Hawker Centres". Today's popular food establishments originated from street stalls, which were largely unregulated. Through relocation, hygiene regulations and regular inspections, hygienic conditions have improved radically. "This has not only made the establishments cleaner, but also significantly improved the health of the population," says Andreas Klein.

Marco Bünte sees this as a characteristic feature of the political system. "This is not just about cleaning up the public space, but also about educating the population in a certain behavior," he says. Violations have been severely punished. But the methodology has been similar in other areas, for example in the fight against corruption. The model has proven successful, but it is not without its problematic aspects. "In this context, I often speak of "soft authoritarianism"," says Bünte.

What is "soft authoritarianism"?

This term is also part of the academic literature. In his analysis "Governance as Gardening" Political scientists Kamaluddin Mohamed Nasir and Brian Turner describe Singapore as a classic example of ”soft authoritarianism”. The legitimacy of the system is tied less to political competition and more to economic success, security and stability.

A study by Nanyang Technological University shows that for decades the state has tried to impose desired patterns of behavior through posters, comics and campaigns. Humor facilitates the transmission of social norms and at the same time can “disguise the power of the state” by evoking approval.

Citizens like a clean city

Today, the state continues to intervene. The latest public toilet improvement programs combine government subsidies, training, quality standards, citizen participation, and monitoring. In 2024 alone, about 1,300 sanctions were imposed on operators who failed to comply with hygiene requirements. The Singapore Environmental Protection Agency also continues to rely on monitoring, fines, and community service for repeat offenders.

So cleanliness in Singapore is neither the result of state repression nor simply an expression of civic virtue. It is the result of the interaction between infrastructure, social norms, and state enforcement. Or as Andreas Klein puts it: "I would view cleanliness in Singapore as the result of the interaction of various factors: state regulation, education, social norms, health prevention, and a strong sense of responsibility to society".

Author: Kersten Knip