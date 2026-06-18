Trump: I want to thank Putin, he was very neutral

US President Donald Trump described Chinese and Russian Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin as "neutral" during the war with Iran, saying they did not thwart his efforts to limit Tehran's nuclear ambitions, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

"I just want to thank them because they made things much better", Trump said after the adoption of a ceasefire agreement in the Iran conflict.

Speaking at a press conference at the G-7 summit in Evian yesterday, Trump told reporters that he was grateful to the leaders for staying out of the conflict.

"I want to thank China, President Xi. I was with him and he remained neutral, completely neutral and I appreciate that," Trump said. "And I want to thank Vladimir Putin, he was very neutral. They could have made things a lot harder for us," he added.

Trump's comments contrasted with his comments about U.S. allies from Japan to Europe, which he criticized for not helping with military action or subsequent efforts to clear the Strait of Hormuz, a sea trade route blocked by Iran.

Moscow and Beijing maintain close ties with Tehran, Reuters noted.

Russia has said the war could lead to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. Beijing has condemned Washington's attacks on Tehran as a gross violation of its sovereignty. U.S. intelligence officials estimate that Beijing has been supplying Tehran with goods with potential military applications, people familiar with the matter said. China's oil refineries have been Iran's main customers during the conflict, defying U.S. sanctions. But Trump said Xi had been helpful in resolving the conflict and had avoided sending "big guns" or surface-to-air missiles.

"They could have sent an oil tanker with six destroyers on each side. They didn't. President Xi helped me. He tried to help and I think he probably helped resolve the problem," Trump said.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington said Beijing's position had been "consistent" and that they had "worked tirelessly to end the fighting and for peace.".

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.