The Russian Foreign Ministry said today that the arson attacks on properties linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in May last year were committed by Ukrainian citizens and that there's no need to look for the "Kremlin's hand" be sought everywhere, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

A Ukrainian was found guilty by a British court on Monday of committing arson attacks on property on behalf of a mysterious figure he knows only as "El Money".

The BBC claims that Russia is behind the attacks.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow today: "Have you caught the Ukrainian citizens who set fire to Starmer's residence? Call things by their real names. Say they were Ukrainians. There is no need to look for the Kremlin's hand in everything."