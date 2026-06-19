Brussels condemns arson of Bulgarian diplomatic cars in Skopje

The European Union strongly condemns the arson of vehicles in front of the Bulgarian embassy in Skopje, a post on the Facebook page of the Delegation of the European Union to North Macedonia states.

It welcomes the swift arrest of the suspect.

"We expect those responsible to be held accountable. Constructive cooperation between North Macedonia and Bulgaria must continue," the post also says.

The German embassy in Skopje also reacted on social media. The mission states that violence is never justified.

"The German embassy welcomes the swift response of the Macedonian services. "We express solidarity with our Bulgarian colleagues," the German embassy in Skopje said in a statement.

The arson was previously condemned by the French embassy in North Macedonia.