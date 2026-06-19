US kills three more suspected drug traffickers in Pacific

Three people were killed in a US strike on a vessel the US military believes is being used to traffic drugs in the Eastern Pacific, the US Southern Command said.

The strike was carried out by Joint Task Force Southern Spear on the orders of Southern Command commander Gen. Francis Donovan. The command said intelligence confirmed the vessel was traveling on “known drug trafficking routes“ and was being used in drug trafficking operations.

“Three male narco-terrorists were killed during the operation. "No U.S. service members were injured," the statement said.

In early June, U.S. Southern Command reported a strike on a vessel in the Eastern Pacific that the military said was involved in drug trafficking. Two men were killed.

In February, Southern Command reported that three people were killed in a similar strike on a vessel traveling along "known drug smuggling routes" in the Eastern Pacific.