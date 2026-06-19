Brussels extends anti-Russian sanctions by one year instead of six months

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels agreed to extend anti-Russian sanctions by one year instead of six months, a representative of the chairman of the meeting said, Reuters reports.

According to the agency, the decision taken on June 19 extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for such a long period for the first time; previously they were reviewed every six months.

According to Euronews, the 12-month extension of sectoral sanctions agreed by EU leaders is aimed at providing greater predictability for Ukraine. Individual sanctions will continue to be renewed every six months, usually accompanied by the removal of certain individuals from the list, the publication notes.

Earlier in June, the European Commission announced the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions will affect Russian banks and the defense industry, and a ban on Russian military personnel from entering the EU will also be imposed. The sanctions will also target the shadowy fleet: 30 new ships, whose names have not been disclosed, will be added to the 632 ships currently on the EU sanctions list.

In April, EU countries agreed on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. It included restrictions against a number of individuals, including rapper Timati and the director general of the Hermitage Museum Mikhail Piotrovsky, as well as against Russian banks, oil and gas companies and defense companies.

In mid-June, the EU also expanded its list of sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals. It included Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan, former Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Pavel Astakhov and others. A total of 81 individuals - 34 individuals and 47 entities - were subject to the three published EU sanctions decisions.