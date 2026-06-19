Pentagon asks Congress for additional $80 billion for military operation against Iran and other expenses

The US Department of Defense has notified members of Congress that it needs $80 billion in additional funding for the military operation against Iran and other expenses, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing its sources.

According to them, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Steven Feinberg held telephone conversations with US lawmakers earlier this week and informed them of the Pentagon's needs.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense has warned that the Pentagon could run out of funds this summer if Congress does not approve additional funding. The US military may be forced to cut a number of programs, including exercises, the publication writes.

Earlier, in an online meeting with the Washington-based “Defense Writers Group“, Jack Reed of the US Senate Armed Services Committee, said that Congress believes that the US administration will request additional military funding of $ 100-200 billion in 2026 in connection with the operation in Iran.