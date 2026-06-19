Zelensky: Putin is crazy and afraid of his army. He wants to restore the USSR and will stay in the Kremlin until his dea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the Ukrainian armed forces are no worse than the Russian army, and Putin is weakening both on the battlefield and politically.

According to UNIAN, Zelensky said this to journalists in a voice message on WhatsApp.

„Today Ukraine is the de facto second army of NATO, which is no worse than the second army in the world, and that is why NATO needs us, namely us, de jure. This is already a fact recognized by all leaders“, Zelensky emphasizes.

As the head of state noted, Ukraine will attend the Rammstein meeting and has received confirmation from nine countries to allocate funds for the PURL program.

„And these are Patriot missiles worth over a billion“, the president noted.

He added that the European Union will tighten sanctions against Russia – this decision was made unanimously.

„We agreed on additional F-16s; we urgently need to train pilots“, Zelensky said.

„Putin does not want to stop. And all his talk about wanting peace is a lie. All partners, all Europeans feel it. But everyone is confident that we will stop it together. The main thing is that we will stop it together“, Zelensky noted.

As the Ukrainian president emphasizes, Putin wants everything in Ukraine to burn.

„He is crazy. Our partners feel this. Ukraine is ready to negotiate with him, nevertheless. But Europe must be fully engaged in order for us to have a strong position: fully engaged on sanctions, without exceptions, on confiscation, without exceptions, and on financing Ukraine“, Zelensky stated.

As the Ukrainian president notes, Putin is afraid that his army will return home.

„That is why he is so afraid that the war will end without a victory. There will be no victory. He is physically afraid of his army, and therefore, if there is no ceasefire without concrete security guarantees, he will return to war. And this time others may be the target“, Zelensky said. Z

The head of state of Ukraine believes that Putin will stay in the Kremlin until his death.

„And he has one goal - the restoration of the Soviet Union. Without Ukraine, this is impossible, and therefore it is still not easy for us, dear Ukrainians“, Zelensky said.

At the same time, the president is convinced that Putin is weakening.

„He is weakening politically, on the battlefield and physically. And therefore he can intensify attacks against us, against our people, with missiles and drones. Please use the shelters. Please, please“, Zelensky stressed.