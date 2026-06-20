Italian tourist dies, nine injured, hundreds evacuated after fire at Dominican resort VIDEO

An Italian tourist has died and nearly 1,700 people have been evacuated after a major fire broke out at a luxury resort in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic, local authorities said.

According to the head of the country's emergency operations center, at least nine people were injured. Three of them were transported to local hospitals.

The evacuated tourists are being accommodated in neighboring complexes and buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 15 teams are involved in extinguishing the fire.

Footage posted online shows the fire quickly consuming the roofs of some of the buildings in the complex, which are made of reeds.