Steve Witkoff Heads to Switzerland for Talks with Iranian Delegation

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is currently traveling to Switzerland to participate in talks with an Iranian delegation, and Donald Trump's son-in-law, entrepreneur Jared Kushner, is already there.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported this, citing his sources.

„A US official told me that White House special envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to Switzerland, where the first round of talks with Iran on a potential nuclear deal is expected to take place,“ he wrote in X.

„The source said that Trump's envoy, Jared Kushner, is already in Switzerland,“ Ravid added.