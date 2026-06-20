On June 19, US President Donald Trump declared that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are "the world's greatest leaders".

In an interview with Axios, when asked which two leaders he considered the greatest and whether Xi Jinping was one of them, Trump replied:

"Yes. In terms of leadership, that's true."

Speaking of the other leader, the US president pointed to Modi, noting that he was "very good".

Trump also stressed that Modi was "a great leader" and that the US was currently doing "great business" with India.