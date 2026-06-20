The Wall Street Journal: US, Qatar Discuss Unfreezing $6 Billion in Blocked Iranian Money

The US and Qatar are working together on a mechanism through which Iran could use some of its frozen assets to purchase humanitarian goods, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing its sources.

According to them, Tehran could initially gain access to $6 billion held in Qatar. It is expected that, at the request of the Central Bank of Iran, Doha will allow these funds to be used to pay for food, medicine and other humanitarian goods. The publication notes that approximately $100 billion in Iranian funds are frozen around the world, mainly oil revenues, which due to sanctions remain in accounts in India, Iraq, Qatar and China.

Washington hopes that this mechanism will allow it to control Iran's spending, the newspaper writes. Tehran has not yet approved the plan being developed by the United States and Qatar, The Wall Street Journal notes.