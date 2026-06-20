Russian forces carried out airstrikes on various regions in Ukraine in the early hours of Saturday, Channel 24 reported.

In the hours before and after midnight, Russian artillery launched massive strikes on settlements near the front line.

Damage was recorded in residential areas in Kherson Region (including incidents with injuries in the village of Komishany the previous evening), as well as in Kharkiv Region and Donbass, where Russian tactical aviation continued to use guided aerial bombs (GABs) against logistics centers and infrastructure.

These midnight strikes follow a wave of extremely serious bombings in the previous days (June 18 and 19). In them, the Russian army launched hundreds of drones of five different types (including Shahed, Gerbera and Italmas) and ballistic missiles against cities such as Kiev, Sumy, Poltava and Kharkiv, causing severe damage to the power grid, residential buildings and historical monuments.

Ukraine's air defense forces were put on full combat readiness to repel the attacks with mobile fire groups and electronic warfare (EW) means.