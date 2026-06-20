Second drone found on Turkish beach in five days

A drone was found in the Amasra district on the Çakrüz beach in the Turkish city of Barton, Sözcü and Hürriyet reported.

Gendarmerie officers who arrived at the scene determined that the drone was not carrying ammunition. It was found on June 19 at 4:00 p.m.

The origin of the drone could not be established - it was sent to Ankara for examination. According to the IHA, the drone found on Çakruz Beach is identical to the one found on June 14 on Kaspisuyu Beach.

“The drone, which remained in the water for a long time and was found in pieces, was made of foam“, the statement said.

According to the IHA, the previous drone was found on June 14 on the coast of Kurukashile district in Bartin province, on Kaspisuyu Beach. Gendarmerie officers evacuated holidaymakers and increased security in the area. The origin of the drone has not yet been established.

Similar incidents have been reported in the region before. In March, locals found an unmanned boat off the Black Sea coast near the city of Ordu. The IHA said it would be destroyed after an inspection.

In May, the Turkish newspaper BirGün reported that a drone had crashed on a street in the Kazem Karabekir district of Samsun. Doğru Haber later reported, citing sources, that the drone belonged to Ukraine.

In September 2025, Haberler and CNN Turk reported the discovery of an unmanned vessel carrying 300 kg of explosives off the coast of Trabzon province. Haberler noted that the device could be Ukrainian due to its similarity to the Wasp and Snapper models that Britain provided to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in the Black Sea.