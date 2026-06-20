Donald Trump officially unveiled the new luxurious presidential plane "Air Force One" and caused a scandal VIDEO

US President Donald Trump officially unveiled the new presidential plane "Air Force One" - a luxury Boeing 747-8 worth $ 570 million, which is a direct gift to the United States from the government of Qatar, The Guardian reported

The unprecedented gesture by the Middle Eastern emirate immediately unleashed a wave of sharp political reactions and constitutional debates in Washington.

The machine, which has been part of the state fleet of Qatar until now, has undergone a complete technological re-equipment according to the highest security standards of the White House. The gift was officially announced by Trump himself, who was quick to emphasize that it would save American taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, bypassing years of delays in Boeing's official program to renew the presidential fleet.

However, the lightning-fast acceptance of the expensive gift has put the White House in a delicate legal situation. Representatives of the Democratic Party in Congress have already announced that they are preparing a large-scale investigation, citing the Foreign Awards Clause of the US Constitution. It explicitly prohibits American government officials, including the president, from accepting gifts from foreign governments without the consent of Congress.

According to critics of the administration, Doha's gesture is not just an act of generosity, but a strategic diplomatic move aimed at cementing Qatar's influence in the White House at a time when Washington is reshuffling the cards in the Middle East and conducting delicate peace talks with Iran.

Despite the political scandal, Trump did not hide his pride in the new aircraft. The plane has a state-of-the-art defense system; protection against electromagnetic pulses (EMP); radar jamming and anti-missile technologies; full satellite connectivity, allowing the president to manage the country and the armed forces in real time during the flight; a large private bedroom for the head of state, conference rooms, a spacious office and VIP areas for guests and journalists.

“This is an incredible machine that shows the power of America and our partnerships around the world. We saved our country half a billion dollars with a single deal“, Trump told reporters.

The new Boeing is expected to enter regular service for the president's international visits in the coming weeks, while the first hearings on the case are being prepared at the Capitol.

.