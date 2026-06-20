Poland should have equal participation in the negotiations on the war in Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski criticized the leading role that Germany, France and Britain play “in the negotiations to end the war in Ukraine“, and insisted that Poland should also take a place “at the negotiating table“, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

The agency quoted Sikorski's words in his interview for the Sunday issue of the German newspaper “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung“, the text of which it had read in advance.

“In the European Union between the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Adriatic Sea, 120 million people live; "together with the Scandinavian countries, this figure rises to 150 million people, who are exposed to a much more direct threat from Russian aggression than Germany," said Sikorski.

"We are neighbors of both Russia and Ukraine; you are not in Germany," the Polish foreign minister stressed.

Poland is on the front line, Sikorski added, pointing to the arms supplies to Ukraine that constantly pass through the country. Poland assumes the risks associated with this, and therefore expects to have a role in the negotiations, he added.

Sikorski suggested "following the path outlined in the EU treaties, for example through the President of the European Council." As an alternative, he told the German newspaper, work should be done to create a "Coalition of the Willing" to represent the European continent in the negotiations.

The leaders of Germany and France, along with Britain, which is no longer an EU member, want to maintain their leading role in peace efforts for now, DPA notes.