New rift between Meloni and Trump

In 18 months, relations between US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have gone from an extremely cordial tone to sharp reproaches to accusations of spreading lies and lack of courage, summarize Italian media, including ANSA, “RAI News“, “Sky TG24“ and “TG Com 24“ and the world agencies Reuters, Associated Press and France Press, quoted by BTA.

The path of bilateral relations between Meloni and Trump began in November 2024 after Trump was elected US president, when Meloni applied to become a bridge between the EU and Washington under the new US administration. The two leaders had a lot in common at the time. They were representatives of the conservative right and defenders of traditional Christian values in the face of the ideological deviations of the left. Even then, however, former Trump associates, such as Steve Bannon, warned that Meloni could at some point become that EU leader who would whisper in Trump's ear what to do, but Trump could quickly find a reason to be disappointed with her and their relationship could deteriorate, recalls “Politico“.

On January 4, 2025, Meloni made a surprise visit to Trump's Florida mansion, even before he officially took office. This urgent mission was prompted by the detention of an Italian journalist in Tehran. The US also had to play a certain role in her release, since at that time an Iranian scientist was in Italian custody at the request of the US and Tehran was looking to turn the Italian journalist into a bargaining chip. During this visit to Florida, Trump expressed admiration for Meloni's leadership, and the Italian journalist was released by Iranian authorities a few days later.

On January 20, 2025, Meloni was the only leader of an EU member state invited to Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in Washington.

A month later, Trump humiliated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the Oval Office of the White House and shook the unity of the West in support of Ukraine. The Europeans formed the so-called Coalition of the Willing to support Ukraine and proceeded to create mechanisms for investment in defense and security with the aim of increasing European sovereignty and reducing dependence on the United States in this regard. At the time, Meloni, a staunch supporter of Zelensky and who had just established a cordial relationship with Trump, was seen as the European leader who could contribute to improving relations between the Ukrainian and American presidents.

In early April 2025, Trump announced an increase in tariffs on the EU, and subsequently suspended them for a while, but did not stop accusing the EU of a trade imbalance with the United States. Meloni then defined the tariffs as a wrong step.

On April 17, 2025, Meloni paid an official visit to the White House with several main missions - strengthening bilateral relations, uniting the West around Ukraine, and finding a solution to US tariffs on the EU. During the conversation with Trump, Meloni had to listen to how he accused previous US presidents of mismanagement in the United States and attributed responsibility for the war in Ukraine to some of them, and how he hinted that Zelensky was also responsible for this conflict. Meloni also had to listen to reproaches against the EU's migration policy and praise that the tariff policy adopted by Trump brings the US billions of dollars in revenue. When Meloni took the floor, she defended Ukraine, recalled that the aggressor was Vladimir Putin's Russia, and pointed out that European migration policy was hardening under Italian impetus. During the visit to Washington, Meloni also suggested that Rome be the place where the US and the EU could discuss the issue of tariffs and the trade imbalance. During Meloni's visit to Washington, Trump repeatedly praised her leadership.

On April 18, 2025, US Vice President J.D. Vance visited Rome.

On April 28, Trump attended the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican, held a new meeting with Meloni, and a meeting with Zelensky, during which the two improved their relations.

On May 18, 2025, J.D. Vance was again in Rome for the enthronement ceremony of American Pope Leo XIII. On the sidelines of the event, Meloni organized a meeting between him and EC President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the issue of tariffs.

In June, Meloni met with Trump twice on the sidelines of the G-7 summits in Canada and the NATO summit in The Hague. The photo from Canada, in which Meloni and Trump are secluded on a couch and having a conversation, is memorable. In The Hague, Meloni joined NATO's new defense spending goals of 5 percent of GDP per year, requested by Trump.

All this time, Meloni supported Western efforts to end the war in Ukraine and offered security guarantees for that country along the lines of Article 5 of the NATO treaty, saying that they should be in a Euro-Atlantic context. At one point, Trump also spoke about such an option.

On August 15, 2025, after a series of phone calls between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, a historic meeting between the two took place in Anchorage, Alaska. Ukraine's European allies, including Meloni, found themselves in the position of observers of this event, which did not lead to a breakthrough, but suggested that Trump could support a solution to the war in Ukraine that would be to the detriment of Kiev and in favor of Moscow.

On August 18, 2025, Meloni was among a group of European leaders who visited Washington with the Ukrainian president as part of efforts to find the best solution to the conflict for Ukraine.

In September 2025, Meloni did not join the countries that recognized Palestinian independence, angering Israel and its ally the United States.

In October, Meloni was among the leaders who welcomed Donald Trump's efforts to end the war in Gaza. She also attended an event in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, that officially launched a ceasefire in the enclave. During this event, Trump repeatedly praised Meloni, even commenting on her beauty and promoting her autobiographical book.

During this period, speaking of Meloni, Trump always said that she was a "fantastic leader", "an incredible person", "a beautiful young woman", "a very successful politician", "an inspiration to everyone", "a leader who conquered Europe". He called her work "exceptional", "incredible" and "great", Reuters recalls. Meloni, on the other hand, avoided any criticism of Trump. At one point, her ministers and she herself talked about the Nobel Peace Prize for Trump. Meloni specifically said that Trump could be nominated if he achieves peace in Ukraine.

But 2026 began with the US military operation in Venezuela, where after the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, it was not the Western-backed democratic opposition that came to power, but Maduro's deputy - Delcy Rodriguez. This was followed by Trump's declared interest in acquiring Greenland - a territory of Denmark, with whose leader Mette Frederiksen Meloni maintains good relations and cooperates on migration issues. At the end of February, the war in Iran followed, due to which the supply of energy resources from the Middle East region was blocked, and prices began to increase. All this also affected Italy, which also imports oil and natural gas from the Middle East region.

In early April, Pope Leo XIII criticized leaders who start wars at the cost of the lives of innocent people. Trump, in turn, sharply criticized the Pope and accused him of not realizing the real danger posed by Iran's nuclear program. At that time, a number of Italian politicians sided with the Pope. Meloni also expressed support for the Pope three times in two days. At the same time, her government denied access to a Sicilian military base for US military aircraft to take off on a combat mission against Iran. Italy also suspended the automatic renewal of a key defense agreement with Israel, a US ally.

And all this became the “original sin” in Trump's eyes, said Francesco Gallietti of the “Policy Sonar” consulting firm, which analyzes political risks, Reuters reported.

A series of criticisms by Trump against Meloni and against Italian politics in general followed. Trump expressed disappointment with the Italian prime minister, saying that he knew her in a different light, that she had changed, that she lacked courage, that Italy had not helped the United States in the war in Iran, and that Italy had a bad migration policy that would ruin it. Italian political leaders then sided with Meloni.

Initially, Meloni adopted the tactic of ignoring these comments. But in the end, she said that she adhered to the principle that when she disagreed with something, she said it openly and that she was always guided by the protection of national interests.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was sent on a mission in May to improve bilateral relations. He spoke with Meloni and the differences seemed to be overcome, and Trump stopped criticizing Italy, but did not stop implying that US allies, be they from NATO or the G-7, had not helped in the war in Iran. Italy, like other US allies, has expressed its readiness to participate in a mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz, but only after the end of hostilities in the region.

On June 2, Marco Rubio congratulated Italy on its national holiday on behalf of the United States.

In the first half of June, the authorities in Rome raised their voices against the Israeli far-right Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for his humiliating treatment of Italian activists on the Gaza aid flotilla. Italy has called for sanctions against Ben-Gvir and against Israeli settlers who are committing violence in the West Bank. Italy has also expressed concern about the escalation of the conflict in Lebanon, where Israeli forces continue to strike. All this has strained relations between Italy and Israel, an ally of the United States.

However, at the G7 summit in Evian, France, from June 15 to 17, the differences between the G7 countries on the issues of Ukraine and Iran appeared to have been ironed out. Meloni was among the leaders who welcomed the interim agreement between Washington and Tehran to end the conflict, which aims to pave the way for a permanent agreement and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

During the Evian summit, journalistic cameras caught Meloni talking to Trump several times. During one of the conversations, she gave him several expressive looks, including one that was perceived as an expression of agreement with him. During another conversation, she gestured energetically at him. During a third conversation, which was also attended by Antonio Costa and Friedrich Merz, Meloni assured Trump with a laugh that their friendship never ended and that she "never abandoned him", as Trump claims. One of the photos from the Evian meeting also shows Trump placing his hand on Meloni's back. In another photo from the meeting, Meloni stands with his hand on his waist and waits for Merz to finish his conversation with Trump so that she can have a conversation with the American leader.

At the beginning of the meeting in Evian, informed sources also said that Meloni and Trump had a meeting to clarify relations and that it was useful, ANSA recalls.

After the end of the official discussions in Evian, Meloni's office released a photo and video showing Meloni and Trump discussing something privately, sitting on a sofa. At the end of their conversation, they shook hands and Trump patted Meloni on the shoulder, and then the two parted ways, recalls “Stampa“.

A briefing followed by Meloni, who praised the unanimity achieved between the G-7 leaders. Speaking about relations with Trump, at the briefing, Meloni said that he found them unchanged. "There were no reproaches, we did not talk about what happened. We both have a very strong character and we are both leaders who defend national interests resolutely. We do not need to enter into an explanatory mode between us when we disagree on something. And in the end, everyone understands what the other person's point of view is and therefore we started from what we can do in the coming months, as we did the last time we met in a similar situation," said Meloni, quoted by ANSA. She also expressed Italy's readiness to join a mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz. But at the same time in Rome, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced that Italy would not join the initiative to purchase American weapons that would later be provided to Ukraine, Reuters recalls.

Trump did not make any comments about Meloni or Italy for two days. However, yesterday in the program "What Wind Blows" On the TV channel “La Sette“, owned by the Italian media company “Cairo Communication“, a telephone interview between Washington-based Italian journalist Daniele Compatangelo and Trump was broadcast. Compatangelo is a White House correspondent for a number of Italian media outlets, including “La Sette“. In this interview, the journalist asked Trump a question about Ukraine, but Trump directed the conversation to Meloni and said that during the G-7 meeting in Evian, Meloni had begged him to take a picture with him. Trump added that he felt sorry for her and took a picture with her, saying that he was not obliged to talk to the Italian prime minister at all.

In the same interview, Trump also sharply criticized Europeans in general. He said that "the Europeans have got everything wrong on energy and immigration, and if Europe doesn't solve these issues, it won't be the same", ANSA noted. He then called Europe's immigration policy "a disaster" and its wind turbine-based energy policy a "failure".

In response to a question about the possibility of Ukraine joining the EU and the consequences that this could have for peace efforts, Trump said: "I'm not involved in this issue. We just want peace", ANSA recalled.

Meloni, who was in Brussels at the time for the EU summit, immediately responded with a video on her social media accounts. In it, she accused Trump of telling lies. Meloni added that she was shocked by Trump's claims, but added that this behavior on his part did not surprise her because he had behaved in the same way with other allies. Meloni said that she could not understand Trump's behavior towards allies and added that she was disappointed that Trump did not show the same determination (as he attacks allies) towards the enemies of the West, towards the enemies of the United States and towards some leaders to whom he appeared to be very accommodating. Finally, Meloni reminded Trump that she and Italy never beg anyone for anything, Italian media and world agencies summarized.

Trump's statements regarding Meloni sparked lively comments in Italy. A number of politicians from the right, but also from the left, expressed solidarity with the Italian prime minister, ANSA, “RAI News“, France Press, Associated Press and “Sole 24 Ore“ summarize.

“The serious and insulting words of President Trump addressed to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States, scheduled for June 21 and 22“, wrote in Ex Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani. “No one can offend Italy the way the United States did“, he added.

“I cannot imagine Giorgia Meloni asking anyone for a photo, even under threat. However, I can imagine how much it cost her to ignore what Trump said weeks ago, driven by the thought of defending the interests of Italy, Europe and the West. And I can imagine how much it will cost her not to comment in the way she deserves on this new blunder by the American president. Although “blunder“ is too mild a definition and even an undeserved excuse. What hurts is that such statements do not benefit anyone - neither the United States, nor Italy, nor the alliance between them“, said Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

“I express complete solidarity and deep admiration for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. No one can think that he will offend Italy and its highest institutions with impunity. This is a historical lesson that does not allow for exceptions, including for the United States. "The dignity and honor of the nation demand respect," Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli said in an official statement.

“Trump's insane remarks about Giorgia Meloni are just the latest in a series of attacks and insults against European leaders. It is unclear whether he is willingly or through incompetence destroying the historic relationship between the United States and Europe. "With his inappropriate statements, he has achieved the difficult goal of making the United States unwelcome throughout the European continent, harming not only Europe but above all the United States itself," said Giovannabattista Fazzolari, deputy secretary of state for the Italian Council of Ministers.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the League party, who until recently expressed admiration for Trump's policies, said that anyone who attacks Meloni "attacks us all."

Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio said Trump's words had dealt a painful blow to Italian-American relations.

“Trump's joke is ridiculous and shameful. It doesn't even seem plausible, knowing the character of Prime Minister Meloni, that she would make such a request. We all know the path that Meloni has taken, built on dignity and pride, so to be honest, this does not seem right to me. An extremely unpleasant and inappropriate statement at this time, which can hardly be understood or justified. I am shocked“, said the Minister for Institutional Reforms Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati.

“I have no words to comment. Italian industry has always supported the institutions of our democracy“, said the president of the Italian companies association “Confindustria“ Emanuele Orsini.

“Italy does not deserve to be publicly humiliated in this way. I say this first as an Italian citizen, and then as a politician. It is completely unacceptable that an ally of ours allows itself to speak in this way about our institutional leaders. "I only hope that a serious analysis of what happened will be carried out," said former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, leader of the opposition "5 Star Movement." "We must roll up our sleeves for our country, which must defend its dignity, its credibility and its greatness," he added, calling on all politicians in Italy to always be guided by the principle of protecting national interests.

“Our government is completely subordinate and dependent on the US, to the point of being ridiculous. Poor Italy!“, wrote in Ex MEP Ilaria Salis, who is from the opposition movement “Union of the Green Left“. She added that she did not know whether Trump's statements were true or not, but “they sounded completely plausible and that is precisely the problem“.

“Trump is becoming more and more surreal – now he is even harassing Giorgia Meloni, the last ally he had left. I hope the Italian prime minister will admit his mistake in tying Italian foreign policy to the positions of this American administration, which is causing more damage than locusts. What is Meloni waiting for to take a decisive stand on the side of the EU“, said the leader of the centrist “More Europe” party Riccardo Maggi.

“The President of the Council of Ministers did the right thing by responding with the necessary firmness and clarity to the shameful words of Donald Trump, who is increasingly losing control and increasingly showing that he is not fit to represent a great country like the United States. Italy and Europe have never begged anyone. However, it is true that in recent months we have watched with horror how Trump “takes off his hat“ to Putin, to Xi Jinping and to all the enemies of liberal democracies. Donald Trump is a disaster for the American people and for the free world“, said in Ex Vice-President of the European Parliament Pina Picerno, who represents the Italian opposition Democratic Party.

In turn, the leader of the Democratic Party, Ellie Schlein, said that Trump's attacks on Prime Minister Meloni are unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. "We will not tolerate insults directed at our government and will continue to defend Italian institutions. But we expect the right wing in our country to start doing more to defend Italian institutions and to realize how wrong its subservient attitude to Trump was," Schlein said.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, leader of the Italia Viva party, called Trump's statements "appalling, as always" and added that Meloni had finally realized this. Renzi called on Meloni to abandon her ties with Trump and stressed that what happened showed that the global right had failed.

The leader of the centrist Action party, Carlo Calenda, called Trump a "serial liar" and “a joker who bullies people“.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella called Meloni to express solidarity with her, ANSA reported. Solidarity with Meloni was also expressed by the leaders of France and Spain, Emmanuel Macron and Pedro Sanchez. Sanchez, who is an ideological opponent of Meloni, said he did not even know in which category to put Trump's attacks on his Italian colleague. Macron expressed great surprise at Trump's words, just days after, as host of the G7 summit in Evian, he personally praised the unity of the G7 on a number of issues.

ANSA notes that Meloni, like a number of other leaders, has simply become another victim of Trump's reproaches. Trump criticized Leo XIV in April for not understanding anything about foreign policy. He said of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that he was "not Churchill", and of Merz that he did not realize what he was talking about. Trump had said of Macron that he was a victim of abuse by his wife and that his words did not matter because next year he would no longer be in power in France. Trump also criticized Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for recently visiting Beijing in an attempt to strengthen bilateral relations between Canada and China. Recently, Trump even began to criticize his ally Netanyahu, calling him "a madman who would already be in prison if it were not for Trump saving his skin". "Trump's surprising statements often catch those who should be his allies off guard, while he often reserves a certain admiration for autocrats like Putin or Xi Jinping", commented ANSA.

What will happen from now on. Analyst Francesco Galieti said Meloni could benefit domestically from her current opposition to Trump, who is deeply unpopular in Italy, Reuters reported. But the discord within the global right could weigh on Meloni’s conservative narrative a year before Italy’s election, the expert added.

According to Piero Ignazzi, a political analyst at the University of Bologna, Meloni must decide whether to adopt a tougher tone toward Washington now, following the example of Mark Carney. But she cannot continue to adjust to Trump’s changing moods, the expert added.

The first result of the confrontation was the cancellation of a business forum in Miami, planned for June 21 and 22, at which Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani was to hold a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Associated Press and “Sole 24 Ore“ recall. According to “Repubblica“, a number of Italian ministers have stated that they will not attend the reception at the US embassy in Rome on the occasion of the US national holiday.

“Repubblica“ writes, however, that on leaving the EU summit yesterday, Meloni told people from her entourage that things could not end just like that and now the idea of her traveling to Washington in the summer to “repair“ bilateral relations is being floated. However, there is no official confirmation of this information.

At the same time, Trump again attacked Meloni in an interview with NBC last night. He said that she was a big supporter of his, but he no longer wanted her as a fan because neither she nor NATO were by his side when it came to the Strait of Hormuz, ANSA recalls.

A cartoon of an Iranian ayatollah appeared on the Internet, saying that “Trump begged Iran so much to make a deal that Iran took pity on him and agreed“.