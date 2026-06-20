In Mexico, a driver rammed into soccer fans, injuring six of them

Six people were injured, three of whom were hospitalized, after a car rammed into fans celebrating Mexico's victory over the Republic of Korea in a World Cup match, the Jornada newspaper reported.

The celebrations were held in the city of Chihuahua, near a monument to Pancho Villa. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck tried to drive through the crowd but was surrounded by fans. Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated and crashed into the crowd before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested minutes later after crashing into a power pole. Authorities say the driver was heavily intoxicated. The man arrested is charged with pedestrian collision, leaving the scene of an accident, drunk driving and possible personal injury claims.

Earlier, Mexico defeated Korea Republic. The victory secured Mexico's passage from the group stage and made them the first team to reach the round of 32 at the World Cup.