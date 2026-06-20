Florian Filippo, the leader of the French Patriots party, called on Europe to stop military and financial aid to Ukraine after Poland stripped Volodymyr Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle.

“Of course, this award should have been revoked, but we must also stop providing any weapons or resources to this country as soon as possible!“, the politician wrote on his Facebook page, commenting on the news that Polish President Karol Nawrotski had stripped Zelensky of his Polish state award.

Earlier, Nawrotski announced that he had decided to strip Zelensky of the republic's highest state award - the Order of the White Eagle, in connection with the latter's decision to awarded the title “Heroes of the UPA“ (the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, designated as extremist and banned in Russia) to a unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.