Death toll from Russian strike on apartment building in Kharkiv rises to nine

Russia has launched massive air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using a wave of drones and guided missiles (GMMs).

According to official data from the Ukrainian Air Force, air defenses managed to neutralize 92 of the 99 Russian drones launched.

In the early hours of the day, Russian guided missiles (GMMs) hit an eight-story apartment building in the Kholodnokhyr district of Kharkiv. Initially, one victim was reported, but according to updated information from BTA and Ukrinform, the number of civilian deaths in Kharkiv has reached at least 9 people, with over nine injured. Serious damage was caused to residential infrastructure.

The Sumy region was subjected to intense shelling with guided bombs and drones. Local authorities reported one civilian dead and 13 wounded.

The fatal incident was caused by a guided aerial bomb, the head of the Sumy region's military administration, Oleg Grigorov, reported.

More than 20 residential buildings were damaged.

An exceptionally high intensity of attacks was recorded in the Zaporizhia region. According to the regional governor Ivan Fedorov, the Kyiv Independent, Russian forces carried out 24 airstrikes and 642 drone attacks within 24 hours, injuring 19 civilians.

A woman who was seriously injured by a Russian drone the day before has died in a hospital in Kherson, adding to the grim statistics for southern Ukraine.

These Russian strikes come immediately after increased diplomatic shuttles by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the G7 summit and after the largest-ever Ukrainian drone strike against an oil refinery in Moscow earlier this week. The Kremlin has officially announced that massive airstrikes on Ukraine will become "regular practice" in response to the strikes on Russian territory.

In parallel, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported today that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant controlled by Russian forces has again lost external power due to damage to internal power lines.

According to information from the head of the Boryspil Military Administration Nikolay Kalashnik, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda, four people were injured in the Kyiv region.

In the Boryspil region, a drone hit warehouses, causing a large fire that firefighters brought under control. Three other civilians were injured in the Vyshhorod region, with people admitted to hospital with shrapnel wounds and concussions.

In the early afternoon, Russian forces attacked the municipality of Kutsurub in the Nikolaev region. According to the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, in Censor.NET, two men (aged 40 and 45) were injured in a strike by a new type of drone ("Molniya") in the village of Parutyne. A local bakery and three cars were seriously damaged.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian artillery and kamikaze drone strikes continued with high intensity in the second half of the day. Infrastructure facilities in Nikopol and Marganets were hit.