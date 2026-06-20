Trump: We may charge fees for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said that the United States may start charging fees for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz if Washington and Tehran fail to reach a final agreement.

As the American leader wrote in Truth Social, “there will be no fees for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz during the 60-day ceasefire and there will be no fees after those 60 days unless the United States does“.

He specified that this would be possible “if a deal is not reached“ between the United States and Iran.

According to Trump, the American side may take this step to receive compensation “for services provided to the countries of the Middle East“ in the field of security, as well as “for past, present and future costs“.

The Washington administration intends to continue to strike Latin American drug cartels. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Olivia Wells.

“The United States will continue to identify and neutralize any groups with the intent and ability to attack Americans – "Whether it's the deadly cartels that have poisoned millions of Americans or jihadists," she was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.

“Terrorists of any kind will not be allowed to find sanctuary on our soil or attack us from abroad,“ Wells added.

According to the publication, the White House spokesman spoke in particular about the possibility of Washington launching new targeted strikes against drug cartels operating in Latin American countries. The government has designated many of them as terrorist organizations.

On June 12, US President Donald Trump announced that US forces, on his orders, had killed Niño Guerrero, the leader of the Venezuelan criminal group “Tren de Aragua“. Trump noted that the strike was carried out in coordination with the Venezuelan side, but did not specify where.