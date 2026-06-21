Axios: Washington to unfreeze Iranian assets if Tehran allows UN inspectors into nuclear facilities

The administration in Washington hopes that Iran will agree to allow UN inspectors into its nuclear facilities.

In return, the US is ready to give Tehran access to some of its previously frozen assets, Axios reported.

According to media sources, “The US would like Iran to invite UN inspectors into its nuclear facilities, which were bombed by the US and Israel, after the first round of negotiations“. “In return, the US is prepared to give Iran access to some of its frozen assets, starting with a $6 billion account in Qatar“, Axios specifies.

According to the portal, the Iranian side can use these funds to purchase essential goods.

Technical consultations between the US and Iran are expected to be held in Bürgenstock on June 21. Representatives of Pakistan and Qatar will also participate.

US Vice President J. D. Vance said earlier that issues related to Iran's nuclear program and the ceasefire in Lebanon will be among the main topics in the upcoming negotiations.