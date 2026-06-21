An air alert is in effect in Sevastopol and key areas of the Crimean peninsula, after the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) conducted another wave of combined strikes with drones last night.

According to geolocation data and reports from local authorities appointed by Moscow, the new offensive caused material damage to the cultural infrastructure in Sevastopol and caused a series of explosions at energy sites on the periphery of the peninsula.

This operation marks a new stage in Kiev's large-scale strategy to impose a “complete logistical isolation” of Crimea. It is taking place in parallel with historic air strikes deep into the rear of the Russian Federation.

In recent hours, the Kremlin-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, confirmed the activation of air defense and mobile fire groups in the city. Although Russian sources report downed aircraft, international observers and satellite data have noted new outbreaks in the peninsula's energy grid.

The strikes last night come immediately after the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Command confirmed attacks on four gas compressor stations in the Crimean countryside, as well as a heavy strike on the key road bridge over the Genichesk Strait.

According to military analysts quoted by CNN, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' new tactic of locally produced medium-range drones (up to 300 km) is literally cutting off the logistical arteries of the Russian army.

The Russian authorities were forced to officially restrict the movement of tankers and fuel sales in a number of cities. Governor Razvozhaev admitted on social media that fuel trucks had failed to reach Sevastopol on schedule.

In addition to the energy facilities, Ukrainian drones caused serious damage to a museum building in Sevastopol. According to New Voice of Ukraine, satellites have also detected fires in the area of the railway access to the strategic plant “Crimean Titan“ near Armyansk.

In parallel with the pressure on Crimea, Kiev has demonstrated an unprecedented capacity for deep strikes, expanding the geographical scope of the war thousands of kilometers from the front line.

In recent days, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have carried out their largest attack on the Russian capital since the beginning of the conflict, launching over 190 drones. The main target was the Moscow Oil Refinery in Kapotnya. The refinery, which provides nearly 40% of gasoline and diesel for the metropolis and local airports, became the subject of a massive fire after some of the devices broke through the air defense.

A surprise attack was also registered in the Tyumen region. Local governor Alexander Mur confirmed that Ukrainian drones targeted a large oil refinery in the region. Although Russian authorities claim that personnel were evacuated in time and there was no serious damage, the very fact that Ukrainian weapons are reaching Western Siberia signals critical gaps in the Russian security system.

Military experts and Western media are beginning to define the current June campaign as a potential “turning point“. Intensive software and hardware modification of Ukrainian drones allows Kiev to bypass Russian electronic warfare means.

While the situation on the main land axes remains static, the systematic destruction of oil refineries, railway junctions and bridges poses a grave dilemma for the Russian command: how to distribute its scarce air defense systems between the defense of Moscow, Siberian industrial centers and the occupied Crimean peninsula.