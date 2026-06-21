US and Iranian delegations arrive for talks in Bürgenstock

Delegations from the US and Iran, as well as mediators from Qatar and Pakistan, arrived at the site of the technical talks in Bürgenstock. This is stated in a statement from the Swiss Foreign Ministry, obtained by TASS.

“The US delegation, led by US Vice President J. D. Vance, the Iranian delegation, led by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, as well as mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, arrived in Bürgenstock“, the statement said. The talks are expected to begin this morning.

The first topic of the talks between the Iranian and US delegations in Bürgenstock will be the ceasefire in Lebanon. This was reported by the British newspaper Financial Times (FT), citing sources.

According to an unnamed diplomat, the mediators will discuss “a mechanism for monitoring violations and maintaining peace in Lebanon“ in the first stage. Then, the status of the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran's nuclear program will be discussed. The publication also emphasizes that the Iranian nuclear issue will be discussed for several weeks.

Technical consultations between the US and Iran are expected to be held in Bürgenstock on June 21. Representatives of Pakistan and Qatar will also participate.

US Vice President J. D. Vance said earlier that issues related to Iran's nuclear program and the ceasefire in Lebanon will be among the main topics in the upcoming negotiations.