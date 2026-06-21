Second suspected Ebola patient in Israel

A second suspected Ebola patient has been identified in Israel and is being isolated at the Sheba Medical Center. The Israeli Ministry of Health's press service reported this.

“The Ministry of Health reports another person suspected of Ebola after returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The patient, who returned to Israel two days ago, sought medical attention after developing fever, headache and diarrhea. At the moment, this is only a suspicion and the necessary tests are being conducted. The results are expected in the coming days“, the statement said.

The press service specified that “a series of laboratory tests are being conducted to confirm the suspicion in accordance with professional medical protocols accepted in the country and internationally“. In addition, the Israeli Ministry of Health is conducting an “epidemiological investigation to identify contacts and investigate possible links between the cases,” the ministry continued.