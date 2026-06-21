Number of people poisoned in cafe in Tuva rises to 15

The number of people hospitalized with food poisoning after visiting a cafe in the city of Ak-Dovurak, Tuva, has risen to 15. Eight of them are children, Russia's Investigative Committee for the region said.

Eight people were previously reported hospitalized after food poisoning at a cafe in Ak-Dovurak. “Fifteen local residents, including eight minors, who visited a cafe in Ak-Dovurak, sought treatment at the municipal hospital with signs of food poisoning. Eleven of those who sought treatment were hospitalized, including all minors. The health of the victims is satisfactory“, the Investigative Committee reported.

A criminal case has been opened for the provision of services that do not meet the requirements for the safety of life after 15 people were poisoned in a cafe in Ak-Dovurak.

“Today, law enforcement agencies in the Barun-Khemchik district received a signal about 15 local residents, including 11 minors, who sought medical help with signs of food poisoning. The investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Tyva have opened a criminal case under Art. 238, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (provision of services that do not meet the requirements for the safety or health of consumers)“, the Investigative Committee reported.