Iran, US agree to reduce uranium enrichment levels

The US and Iran have reached an agreement in talks to reduce the levels of enrichment of Tehran's uranium stockpiles. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said this in an interview with the Saudi television channel Al Arabiya.

“America demanded the elimination of Iran's nuclear stockpiles, but we have come to a decision to reduce the levels of enrichment“, he said.

According to the minister, Iran's nuclear stockpiles “remain underground“. He also noted that Washington and Tehran “have come to the conclusion that diplomacy is the solution“. Earlier, the Qatari Foreign Ministry announced the start of talks between US and Iranian delegations in Switzerland, with the participation of representatives of Qatar and Pakistan. The ministry specified that the countries have formed technical groups to develop final agreement.

Three technical groups formed as part of the US-Iran talks are discussing Tehran's nuclear program, the situation in Lebanon and the release of Iranian assets. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced this in an interview with the Saudi television channel Al Arabiya.

“The technical committees are discussing the nuclear file, frozen assets and Lebanon“, the minister said. According to him, three technical groups are involved in the talks between Washington and Tehran.

Regarding the regional agenda, the Pakistani foreign minister called Israel's actions in Lebanon “provocative“ and called for their cessation. He also announced that he had reached an agreement with his colleagues from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey to “revive the issue“ to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, the Qatari Foreign Ministry announced the start of talks between delegations from the US and Iran in Switzerland, with the participation of representatives of Qatar and Pakistan. The ministry specified that the countries have formed technical groups to develop a final agreement.