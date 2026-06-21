Attempted piracy attack off Yemen: Gunmen attack tanker in Gulf of Aden

Five gunmen have attempted to seize an oil tanker in the strategic waters of the Gulf of Aden, the UK Maritime Safety Organization (UKMTO) said today, Dawn reported.

The incident occurred 50 nautical miles southeast of the Yemeni port city of Ash Shir. According to the official report, the attackers approached the international vessel in a high-speed skiff and made an apparent attempt to board it.

Quick response saves the ship

The captain of the tanker reacted immediately, taking a series of defensive maneuvers to avoid a collision. Thanks to the abrupt change in course, the crew was able to repel the attack and break away from the pursuers. UKMTO confirmed that the interception operation ended without success for the attackers. The ship has now resumed its safe passage to its next destination, with no injuries among the sailors and no material damage to the hull.

Rising tensions in the region

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. The region remains under increased surveillance by international naval forces due to the constant threat of attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels, as well as the gradual resumption of Somali pirate activity in these waters.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to establish the identity of the attackers, while vessels in the area are warned to proceed with caution.