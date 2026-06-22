The Voice of the People! Most Britons Disappointed with Brexit

Up to two-thirds of British voters – from all political parties – believe that Britain's decision to leave the European Union in 2016 has had a negative impact on the country, a survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) shows, quoted by Reuters, writes BTA.

The poll, conducted by the think tank between May 7 and 14 among more than 2,000 people, shows that two-thirds of respondents believe that Brexit has raised the cost of living and damaged the economy.

"A decade later, Britons realize that their hopes for a better life outside the EU are not coming true and that Brexit is undermining Britain's ability to deal with the issues that voters consider most important," says ECFR director Mark Leonard.

Of those surveyed, 56% believe that leaving the EU has damaged the fight against illegal migration, trade and administrative procedures; 57% believe it has reduced opportunities for young people; and 57% believe it was a "mistake" for Britain to leave the EU.

According to the EBA, three-quarters of Britons now want a closer relationship with the EU.

The survey also shows that Britons prefer Europe to the US as a security partner. Only 18% see the US as an ally.

Migration control was a key focus of the Brexit campaign, but the poll found that 56% of Britons believe the post-Brexit approach has failed and would support restoring free movement with the EU in exchange for closer trading relations.

Another survey in 15 EU countries shows that two-thirds of Europeans would support Britain returning to the EU in the future, the EBA said.