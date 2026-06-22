Zelensky thanks Keir Starmer for support for Ukraine after his announced resignation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his support for Ukraine after Starmer announced his resignation, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

In a post on the social network X, Zelensky sent a message to the British Prime Minister, thanking him for the cooperation between the two countries.

“Keir, thank you for our cooperation, your support and joint decisions that contributed to strengthening our Europe and protecting human lives“, the Ukrainian president wrote.

Zelensky's statement comes after Starmer announced earlier today that he was resigning as Prime Minister of Great Britain.