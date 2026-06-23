Gazprom shares fell below 100 rubles for the first time since 2009

Gazprom's shares fell by 5.82% during trading on Monday, June 22, reaching 98.41 rubles per share. Data from the Moscow Stock Exchange shows that the share price has fallen below the psychological threshold of 100 rubles, News.bg reports.

According to the information cited by RBC, this is the first time since January 23, 2009, that the company's shares have traded below this level.

The Director of Strategy at the Finam financial group, Yaroslav Kabakov, stated that the Russian stock market remains under pressure, as negative news related to the geopolitical situation is increasingly accumulating.

According to him, geopolitical factors are among the main reasons for the market's weakness.

Freedom Global analyst Natalia Milchakova notes that an additional risk for the Russian market may be the decline in oil prices after the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. According to her, this may affect the further dynamics of stock exchange trading in Russia.

The development of energy markets and the state of large energy companies are also closely monitored in Bulgaria due to their importance for the region. Changes in natural gas and oil prices may have an impact on energy markets in Europe, including the economic environment and energy security in Bulgaria and Southeastern Europe.