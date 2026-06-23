After the war! Iran and Oman plan joint management of the Strait of Hormuz

Oman and Iran intend to continue talks on the management and security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz - one of the most important energy routes in the world, reports "Reuters".

The news comes amid the gradual restoration of traffic through the strategic waterway after progress in negotiations between the United States and Iran and a temporary reduction in tensions in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and is a major route for the export of oil and liquefied natural gas from producing countries in the Middle East. It is estimated that between a fifth and a quarter of the world's seaborne oil trade passes through it.

Oman has traditionally maintained good relations with both Iran and Western countries and often acts as a mediator in regional diplomatic initiatives. The country controls the southern shore of the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran has military and coastal facilities on its northern shore.

In recent months, the safety of shipping in the area has been called into question due to the conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel, as well as warnings from Tehran that it could restrict or close traffic through the strait if tensions escalate.

The resumption of dialogue between Muscat and Tehran is seen as an attempt to ensure freedom of navigation and reduce risks to international energy supplies.