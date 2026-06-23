Passage allowed! Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz reached its highest level since the start of the Iran war

At least 37 ships carrying raw materials passed through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, a record number of vessels since the start of the war in the Middle East in late February, according to data from the platform “Kpler“, quoted by Agence France-Presse. The surge in maritime traffic through the key shipping lane comes almost a week after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, BTA reports.

If container ships are added to this number, at least 42 commercial ships passed through the strait yesterday, which is also a record, according to navigation data provider “AXSMarine“.

The number of ships that passed through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday represents more than a third of the usual crossings before the conflict (about 120 per day).

During the war, from March 1 to June 14, an average of fewer than 10 cargo ships passed through the strait daily. Since June 15, the day after the agreement was announced, their number has increased to an average of 21, and in the last five days it has even reached around 28.

Among the ships that passed through the strait yesterday, according to “Kpler“, are five ships transporting liquefied natural gas.

The presence of liquefied gas tankers “may be one of the clearest signs of the beginning of normalization of traffic“, said Mihail Todorov of “AXS Marine“ to AFP.

The Strait of Hormuz was reopened last week following an agreement between Iran and the United States that was supposed to end the war in the Middle East, but Tehran announced on Saturday the closure of the strait in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Tehran and Washington have since agreed on mechanisms aimed at ending the clashes in Lebanon and ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

The administration of the strait “will never return to what it was before the war”, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who represents Iran in the negotiations with the United States, said today, IRNA news agency reported. "Iran will rule the Strait," he stressed.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department issued a general license that allows the production, supply and sale of crude oil, as well as petrochemicals and petroleum products of Iranian origin until August 21.

President Donald Trump said earlier in the day that ships carrying a record amount of oil - 19 million barrels - passed through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday. In a post on the social network "Truth Social" today, Trump also stressed the importance of the drop in oil prices, Reuters reported.

“Yesterday, 19 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz - an all-time record. "Oil prices are crashing, and the world is a much safer place," US President Trump said in the post.

Oil prices fell more than 3 percent yesterday, falling below $80 a barrel, following reports of progress in talks between the US and Iran to reach a final peace agreement and gradually restore supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department issued a general license that allows the production, supply and sale of crude oil, as well as petrochemicals and petroleum products of Iranian origin until August 21.

According to the memorandum of understanding signed last week between Washington and Tehran, the US has agreed to allow the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and derivatives, as well as all related services, including banking, insurance and transportation.