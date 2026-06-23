Donald Trump: Tehran agreed to endless nuclear inspections

US President Donald Trump said that Iran has agreed to nuclear inspections "indefinitely" despite Tehran's denials, and that "unfrozen Iranian assets will be used to buy humanitarian aid from the United States," Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Washington agreed to lift sanctions on Iran for 60 days, starting yesterday, after the first round of talks under the nascent peace deal agreed last week to end the war that has lasted more than three months.

US Vice President J.D. Vance said talks with Iranian officials had laid a good foundation for a final agreement and that Tehran had agreed to readmit nuclear inspectors to the country.

However, Iran denied that it had started discussions on its nuclear program during the talks, brokered by Qatar and Pakistan, and said it had not agreed to re-invite inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign Minister Esmail Baghai said Iranian officials had not met with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in Switzerland and that there were no plans for the UN nuclear agency to inspect Iran's damaged nuclear facilities.

Trump today called these "denials and false claims" by Iran.

"Iran has given full and unreserved consent to nuclear inspections at the highest level for a long time to come (infinitely!!!)", Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He also said that any Iranian assets that are unfrozen under the agreement will be transferred to an escrow account and will be used to purchase food and medical supplies from the United States, "including corn, wheat and soybeans from our Great American Farmers".

Earlier, Iran's ambassador to the UN in Geneva had denied that there was any such agreement. "Iran is the only country that decides what to do with its assets that will be unfrozen, and therefore I reject any claim that another country could influence these decisions or processes," Ali Bahreini told the media.

Iran's missiles are not part of the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States, and “never will be”, Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian said later on Monday during a joint news conference with Pakistan's prime minister in Islamabad, Reuters reported.

Iran will never negotiate its defense capabilities with any country and strongly believes that regional peace and stability can only be achieved through honest talks and intra-regional cooperation, Pezeshkian added.