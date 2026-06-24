US Army Europe and Africa Commander Gen. Chris Donahue Resigns

The commander of US Army Europe and Africa, four-star Gen. Chris Donahue, has officially filed for retirement and is set to leave his post in July, The Atlantic, CBS News​ reported.

The news was confirmed by multiple sources familiar with the situation at the Pentagon.

General Donahue is among the most recognizable figures in the modern US military. He became world famous in August 2021, when he was photographed as the last American service member to board a C-17 aircraft during the US withdrawal from Kabul International Airport.

Conflict at the Pentagon and upcoming reforms

According to information from leading American media, the general's decision comes after systematic disagreements with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett. Donahue's departure is part of a series of surprising changes in the high ranks of the US military, undertaken by the administration of President Donald Trump after his return to the White House. Before him, a number of senior generals and admirals left their posts, including the Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy George.

In addition to personal friction, an important factor in the resignation are the Pentagon's plans for a radical restructuring. The administration is preparing to downgrade the rank of the US command in Europe and Africa from four-star to three-star (headed by a lieutenant general). This move is part of Washington's broader strategy to review the US military presence on the Old Continent and reduce the number of troops.

What's next?

After General Donahue's formal retirement next month, his replacement, Major General Christopher Norrie, is expected to take over as acting commander of forces in Europe and Africa. U.S. senators and national security experts have already expressed concern that rapid changes in key military leaders at a time of global tension could send misleading signals to NATO allies.