The G7 (Group of Seven) countries have already transferred loans to Kiev worth $45.5 billion, secured by the proceeds from Russian sovereign assets frozen in the West, RIA Novosti reported.

This is according to a calculation by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, which compared data from official reports from the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

The amount represents the vast majority of the approved $50 billion financial assistance package agreed under the Extraordinary Acceleration of Revenues for Ukraine (ERA) initiative. According to published estimates:

The European Union remains the largest donor, having transferred its tranches through the macro-financial assistance mechanisms.

remains the largest donor, having transferred its tranches through the macro-financial assistance mechanisms. The United States and the other G7 partners (Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan) have covered the rest of the credit lines granted.

We recall that according to the agreement of the G7 leaders, these funds are granted in the form of loans, which, however, will not be returned by Ukrainian taxpayers. They are serviced directly by the interest and profits generated from the blocked over 260 billion euros of the Russian Central Bank's funds, most of which are in European depositories.

Moscow has repeatedly defined these actions as “illegal expropriation“ and has threatened lawsuits and retaliatory measures. However, the G7 partners have confirmed that Russian assets will remain frozen until the Kremlin stops military operations and fully compensates for the damage caused to Ukraine.